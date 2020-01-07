Jonathan speaks on report he’s under pressure to vie for 2023 poll

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Tuesday reacted to reports that he was under pressure to contest the 2023 presidential election.

Reports of some people mounting presure on Jonathan to contest for the presidential election in 2023 have been circulating on different social media platforms.

But reacting in a statement by his spokesman, Ikechukwu Eze, Jonathan denied the report.

He said his mind was occupied with means of promoting peace and sustainable democracy in Africa.

“There was nothing like that. The former President has not made any comments nor spoken to anyone on the coming elections.

“He is busy concentrating on his foundation, The Goodluck Jonathan Foundation (GJF), and its work of promoting peace, sustainable democracy and youth empowerment in Africa,” Eze said.

Eze added that the story was fake and old, noting, “If you check online, you will discover that a story with similar headline had been published in the past by few shady online sources.

“The last time this same story circulated online was before the 2019 Presidential elections. It has now come up again.

“The good thing is that Nigerians already know this to be fake. That is why Nigerian newspapers and serious online news media will not publish such falsehood.”

Jonathan lost as incumbent to President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2015 presidential election.

