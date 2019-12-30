JONATHAN TO SECURITY AGENTS: Stop gunmen attacks in Nigeria

Former President Goodluck Jonathan Monday urged security operatives to stop gunmen attacks in Nigeria.

He made the call when the Joint Task Force code-named Operation Delta Safe, and the Nigerian Navy visited his country home in Otuoke, Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa.

The ex-president urged the troops to be thorough in their investigations.

He said: “Be thorough as you seek to bring the perpetrators to book and ensure that such mindless attack do not happen again in any part of the country.”

The visit was to ascertain the level of damage at the ex-president’s home following attack on the building by unknown gunmen on Christmas Eve.

The troops said the visit was also to find necessary solution to prevent reoccurrence of such attacks.

Those on the trip to Jonathan’s residence were the JTF Commander, Rear Admiral Akinjide Akinrinade, the Flag Officer Commanding, Central Naval Command, Rear Admiral Saidu Garba and the Commander Nigerian Navy Ship Soroh, Commodore Felix Esekhile, among others.

