Politics
Jonathan urges DSS to ensure loyalty to Nigeria, not individuals
A former President, Goodluck Jonathan has charged the Department of State Services (DSS) to ensure their loyalty is to the country, rather than influential individuals.
Jonathan made this call on Thursday while delivering the Graduation lecture for the participants of the Executive Intelligence Management Course (EIMC) 14, 2021 at the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS), Abuja.
He stated that this would foster trust among the citizens in the systems and institutions.
Read also: Jonathan charges Nigerian leaders on nation-building
Jonathan said, “One key thing about managing our economy is that people should have confidence in our institutions. In that case, the institutions must be strong. For example, we are talking about the Department of State Service, the DSS must be strong.
“While they are protecting highly placed persons in the country, they must also protect every citizen in the country, and they must not be used against other Nigerians. In America, you will see their police saying their loyalty is to their country, not to their President.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (III): Precious Owolabi was killed covering a protest
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019-2020. For six months, Nigerian...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (II): Alex Ogbu was telling a story but became the story
This four-part series investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020....
SPECIAL REPORT… TELECOMS BLACKOUT: Nigeria’s latest tactic against banditry grounds businesses, forcing residents beyond borders
The fight against notorious bandits raining terror and kidnapping students in Northwest Nigeria took a new dimension in September as...