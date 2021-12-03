Jonathan urges DSS to ensure loyalty to Nigeria, not individuals

A former President, Goodluck Jonathan has charged the Department of State Services (DSS) to ensure their loyalty is to the country, rather than influential individuals.

Jonathan made this call on Thursday while delivering the Graduation lecture for the participants of the Executive Intelligence Management Course (EIMC) 14, 2021 at the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS), Abuja.

He stated that this would foster trust among the citizens in the systems and institutions.

Jonathan said, “One key thing about managing our economy is that people should have confidence in our institutions. In that case, the institutions must be strong. For example, we are talking about the Department of State Service, the DSS must be strong.

“While they are protecting highly placed persons in the country, they must also protect every citizen in the country, and they must not be used against other Nigerians. In America, you will see their police saying their loyalty is to their country, not to their President.”

