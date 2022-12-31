Jonathan urges Nigerians to put nation first in New Year message

Former president Goodluck Jonathan on Saturday urged Nigerians to put the nation first in the New Year.

Jonathan, who made the call in a statement issued by his media office in Abuja, said the year 2023 held great possibilities despite the challenges faced by the country in previous years.

He said: “The year 2022 was, without a doubt, filled with gains and losses.

“As a country, we experienced a devastating flood that resulted in the death of many lives and the destruction of property and sources of livelihood of millions of citizens.

“As a people, we survived the horror of the flood amid other national challenges, lived with hope unto God and faith in our nation, and triumphed into this New Year.

“This year holds great possibilities for us all. We must harness the opportunities that lie within the length and breadth of our nation.”



The ex-president stressed that 2023 remained very significant for the survival of the country.

He added: “2023 will be an election year when citizens will go to the polls to elect leaders for different offices.

“We must see the election as an opportunity to birth a new country and overcome the challenges of the past years. Let us put the nation’s interest first in all our conduct in the New Year.

“The ballot serves as the most suitable vehicle for achieving our shared dream of peace, justice, unity, and prosperity.

“This year, let us be purposeful in our actions, abide in faith and love toward God and country and eschew all negative tendencies and sentiments that would diminish our collective fortunes of unity, peace, and progress.”

