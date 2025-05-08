Jonathan warns against backdoor one-party system

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has cautioned against the creeping emergence of a one-party system in Nigeria, warning that such a shift, if not deliberate and inclusive, could unravel the country’s already fragile democracy.

Jonathan issued the warning on Wednesday in Abuja during a memorial lecture held in honour of the late elder statesman and Ijaw leader, Chief Edwin Clark.

Addressing an audience of political leaders and stakeholders, he expressed concern that the growing marginalisation of opposition voices and unchecked political manoeuvring could steer Nigeria toward dangerous authoritarianism.

“While a one-party state may not be inherently evil, as Julius Nyerere used it to unify Tanzania post-independence, that model was planned with care and consideration,” Jonathan explained. “Nigeria’s situation is different. Our multi-ethnic, multi-religious identity requires a pluralistic political framework, not one designed by accident or imposed through manipulation.”

Read Also: ‘Don’t listen to him,’ Nigerian govt warns against excess salt after Pastor Oyakhilome’s viral video

The former President drew parallels between Tanzania’s deliberate one-party governance and Nigeria’s current political climate, where he noted the narrowing of democratic space through systematic weakening of opposition platforms. He warned that arriving at a one-party state through “the back door” would be a recipe for national crisis.

“If we must adopt such a system, it must be through expert planning, national dialogue, and consensus,” he said. “Otherwise, we risk dismantling the democratic gains we’ve made.”

Jonathan’s comments come amid heightened concerns over the increasing dominance of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), following waves of political defections and criticism from civil society groups about the erosion of democratic norms.

Also speaking at the event, Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, voiced frustration over the state of the nation, saying the sacrifices of Nigeria’s founding fathers were being squandered.

“The labour of our heroes past is already in vain,” Obi lamented. “We’re grappling with insecurity, deepening poverty, and skyrocketing living costs. These betray the vision and struggles of nationalists like Chief Edwin Clark.”

Former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd), who chaired the memorial, called for renewed national unity and a return to placing collective interest above political ambition.

“Nigeria’s progress hinges on prioritising the national good,” Gowon said. “That was the vision Chief Clark lived for and one we must strive to preserve.”

Jonathan further urged Clark’s family to institutionalise the memorial lecture annually, describing it as a fitting tribute to a man who devoted his life to justice, equity, and national cohesion.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now