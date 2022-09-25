Politics
Jonathan warns Nigerians against voting for ‘killers’ in 2023
Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on Sunday warned Nigerians against electing people he described as “assassins” into elective positions in 2023.
Jonathan made the call in his address at a special interfaith service to commemorate the 35th anniversary of the creation of Akwa Ibom State.
Akwa Ibom was created by former President Ibrahim Babangida on September 23, 1987.
He said: “In 2023, you must not make the mistake of voting killers. Those who will carry knives, guns, and all kinds of gadgets to go and kill people because of politics, are the enemies of society. If you kill to become a leader, you will continue to kill to remain a leader.
READ ALSO: Fake news, hate speech biggest threat to Nigeria’s democracy – Jonathan
“The people will continue to suffer. Make sure that from the House of Assembly to the House of Representatives to Senate to governor, you vote for the right people in Akwa Ibom State.”
The former president praised Governor Udom Emmanuel for his efforts at advancing development in the state.
He recalled how people expressed doubt about Emmanuel’s capacity when ex-governor Godswill Akpabio was about to leave office in 2015.
Jonathan said that Emmanuel entered politics after working in the business sector and has performed admirably throughout his seven years in office.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...