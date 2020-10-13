Jonathan warns security agents against killing of #ENDSARS protesters

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Tuesday warned security agents against killing of Nigerians as protests against brutality and extortion by police, particularly the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), rage in many parts of the country.

The ex-president, who made the call on his Facebook page, said no life must be lost as youths continued to call for reform of the police.

At least two persons had been killed in the last 72 hours during #ENDSARS protests in Lagos and Oyo States.

The rights watchdog, Amnesty International, claimed on Monday that at least 10 people had been killed nationwide since the protest began last Thursday.

Jonathan wrote: “No Nigerian blood needs to be spilled or life lost during a peaceful protest that seeks to advance our country. We may hold different views on national issues, but there is no doubt that most people desire the same thing for Nigeria: a place where we can all live out the full potential of our God-given abilities. I implore everyone to exercise restraint as we walk through these challenging times.”

