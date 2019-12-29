Jonathan, wife visit soldier wounded during attack on his country home

Former President Goodluck Jonathan and his wife, Dame Patience Sunday visited Lance Corporal Umar Muttaka, one of the soldiers who sustained injuries during the December 24 attack on the ex-president’s country home in Otuoke, Bayelsa State.

Jonathan, who visited the soldier at an undisclosed hospital in Yenagoa, the state capital, wished him a quick recovery and commended the gallantry of the security men who “stood and fought for the interest and security of the nation.”

According to reports, Lance Corporal Muttaka is responding to treatment from the injuries sustained during a gun duel with the marauders.

Some unknown gunmen had on December 24 attacked the former president’s country home.

One of the soldiers deployed to the place was killed, and the second, Lance Corporal Muttaka, was seriously wounded in the attack.

