Jonathan working for Buhari’s govt —APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has stated that former President, Goodluck Jonathan is working for the current government led by President Muhammadu Buhari.

This was disclosed on Friday by the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Yekini Nabena, while fielding questions on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

Nabena also added that Jonathan had been working for the President Buhari administration, because he is a ‘progressive’ statesman.

READ ALSO: APC taunts PDP, says its governors’ visit to Jonathan rattled it

He also took a swipe at the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for not being a worthy opposition to the ruling APC.

He said; “We are not desperate. Goodluck Jonathan has been working for this government, he has been going to all African countries.

“If he is not a progressive person, he won’t have been working for this government,” Nabena added.

Join the conversation

Opinions