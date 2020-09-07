Jonathan’s ex-aide, Omokri, explains why Buhari took decision to hike fuel, electricity prices

Reno Omokri, former media aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan has explained what he said is the reason President Muhammadu Buhari finally took the decision to increase electricity tariff and fuel pump prices.

In a series of tweets posted on his time-line on Sunday, Omokri said that President Muhammadu Buhari was initially afraid to raise the prices of fuel and electricity, but eventually did after observing that the Big Brother Naija show had completely distracted Nigerian Youths.

Omokri who was miffed by the development went ahead to state that he was surprised that after one of the housemates (Erica) was disqualified from the contest, Nigerian youths went ahead to organise a fundraiser for her instead of standing up against a negative decision by the government of the day.

He wrote; “l was stunned to see youths organise a fundraiser for a disqualified BBNaija housemate.

“I was told that General MBuhari was afraid to raise the prices of fuel and electricity.

“What emboldened him was when he saw how BBN has completely distracted Nigeria’s youth,” Omokri added.

This came after Omokri said that he was waiting for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s response to a corruption petition he filed against him.

Omokri filed the petition against the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Change.org, accusing him of corruption and called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to probe him.

