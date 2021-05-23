 Jonathan's failure to honour agreement cause of insecurity —Northern group | Ripples Nigeria
Jonathan’s failure to honour agreement cause of insecurity —Northern group

A group under the aegies of Northern Youth Leaders Forum (NYLF), has blamed ex-President Goodluck Jonathan for the escalating insecurity situation in the country.

NLYF, which is a coalition of northern socio-political groups, in a statement made available to Ripples Nigeria on Sunday, said Jonathan’s refusal to honour a one-term agreement he had entered into before assumption of office following the death of President Musa Yar’Adua, was the reason insecurity has continued to explode in the country.

The group argued that had Jonathan kept to the agreement he had reached with northern state governors and leaders of thought to only serve one term, the insecurity currently pervading Nigeria would not have gotten to this state.

The statement signed by Chairman of the NYLF, Elliot Afiyo, reads:

Read also: Growing insecurity in Nigeria worrisome – Jonathan

“With what is going on in this country, we need to bring anybody from anywhere in this country to deal with the situation.

“If you flash back to the Jonathan regime, you will observe that Jonathan was ready and willing to deal with the security situation, but some people, especially from the North (undermined him) – we have evidence.

“A coalition or cabal benefitting from the insecurity is causing the insecurity in this country. And you need somebody with a lion heart to deal with it. That is why we threw the presidency open.

“If Jonathan had agreed on that one-term, we wouldn’t have been having all these insecurity challenges that we are having.”

The NYLF added that though the coalition had been championing rotational presidency, it had now changed its mind as the country needed to look beyond the regions to get a President capable of dealing with the current security challenges.

