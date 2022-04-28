Jordan’s SaaS platform, Repzo, closes $1.4M bridge round

A Jordan-based SaaS sales force automation platform, Repzo, has announced closing a $1.4M bridge round.

The software startup made the announcement on Thursday in a statement seen by Ripples Nigeria.

According to the statement, the funding round was led by the Arab Palestinian Investment Company (APIC), Jabbar Internet Group, Ahli Fintech, Arzan VC, Shorooq Partners, Adamtech Ventures and a group of angel investors.

Repzo, which was founded in 2017 by Hassan Atmeh alongside his brother Moutaz and cousin Ayman, provides a sales force automation solution that helps FMCG and pharmaceutical companies to better manage and measure KPIs of their field workforce.

Read also: Six year-old digital gifts marketplace, Joi Gifts, closes $1m pre-Series B

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the startup offers services including GPS tracking, sales order automation, inventory management and merchandising solutions.

This bridge round comes after the company doubled its revenue last year by having over 170 clients in 12 countries with around 5000 daily active reps using its platform.

Before the raiser, the startup recently expanded to Saudi Arabia, launching its offices in Riyadh.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now