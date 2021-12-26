Jorgingo scores two penalties to help Chelsea beat Villa

Jorginho bagged a brace via two penalties to help Chelsea beat Aston Villa 3-1 in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Blues kept pace with Manchester City in the title race and moved level on points with Liverpool after the Boxing Day victory.

Villa boss Steven Gerrard was absent after testing positive for Covid-19 on Christmas Day and watched on from home as his side fell to defeat.

Villa opened the scoring when Matt Targett’s cross was met by Reece James, whose looping header bamboozled Edouard Mendy and floated into the back of the net.

Read Also: EPL: Arsenal, Spurs clinch victories as Man City go six points clear with big win

Chelsea were given a golden opportunity to grab an equaliser minutes later when Matty Cash foolishly brought down Callum Hudson-Odoi, and Jorginho levelled proceedings from the spot.

Romelu Lukaku nodded Chelsea ahead just before the hour mark, getting in front of Tyrone Mings to meet Hudson-Odoi’s cross and giving his side the lead.

Jorginho scored again from the penalty spot to secure the three points after Lukaku, bulldozing his way past Matt Targett, was brought down by Ezri Konsa.

Thomas Tuchel’s men are on 41 points, six points behind City at the top of the League.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now