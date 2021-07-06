Jorginho scores decisive penalty as Italy beat Spain to reach Euros final

After two hours of thrilling football, Italy went on to defeat Spain on penalties in their Euro 2020 semifinal clash on Tuesday night.

The encounter, which saw both sides play a 1-1 draw after extra time, ended with Italy reaching the final of the tournament with a 4-2 win in penalty shootout.

Federico Chiesa had netted the opener on the hour mark through an assist by Lazio forward, Ciro Immobile before Alvaro Morata equalized 10 minutes to time forcing the game into extra time.

Both sides did not do as much as threaten during the 30 minutes but Spain had more of the ball, completing more passes than their opponents.

During shootout, the first shots by both teams were missed, then Morata also missed Spain’s fourth kick before Jorginho scored the final kick for Italy to carry the day.

The win for the Azzurri extended their unbeaten run to 33 games and ended Spain’s dreams of winning a fouth Euros title in this edition.

Italy will now face either England or Denmark in the final at Wembley.

England and Denmark will battle in the other semifinal clash on Wednesday night also at Wembley.

