Jorginho set for Arsenal as Chelsea agree £12m deal

Italy midfielder Jorginho is set to join Arsenal from Chelsea after both sides have agreed to a £12m deal.

Jorginho, 31, joined Chelsea from Napoli in 2018 for a fee of around £50m, and is into the final six months of his contract at Stamford Bridge.

The Euro winner will now have a medical before signing an 18-month contract with the Gunners with the option of a further year.

More to follow…

