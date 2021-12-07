Jos Prison Break: NCoS recaptures 21 escaped inmates

The Plateau State Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), says it has arrested 21 inmates who escaped from the Jos Custodial Centre when gunmen attacked the facility on November 28 and freed 254 prisoners.

While briefing newsmen in Jos on Tuesday, the spokesman for the NCoS in the state, ASC Geofrey Longdiem, said most of the escapee inmates were rearrested in different parts of the state while some voluntarily gave themselves up.

Longdiem said that the Service had, in collaboration with other security agencies across the country, been working assiduously to arrest the remaining inmates and advised them to return to the custodial centre for their own good.

“As at today, December 7, we have recaptured 21 of the inmates who escaped during the last attack at our custodial centre in Jos.

READ ALSO: Four inmates escape Jos correctional facility

“Some of the inmates voluntarily returned while two of the inmates were brought back to the Custodial Center by their parents.

“We are using this medium to urge other inmates still on the run to return to the Centre for their own good,” Longdiem said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now