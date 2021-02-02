Josh Maja ‘excited and proud’ about successful loan move to Fulham

Super Eagles forward, Josh Maja has expressed his excitement after successfully completing a loan move to Premier League club, Fulham.

Maja, a Bordeaux player, who had played for English side Sunderland between 2016 and 2019, signed to stay with Fulham for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old spent three years in Fulham’s academy from the age of 11, and could become a permanent signing at the end of the season with an option thought to be worth around €10million.

“I’m really excited and proud to sign for Fulham on loan for the remainder of the season,” said Maja.

Read Also: I didn’t think twice before choosing to play for Nigeria — Josh Maja

“This is a big opportunity and I look forward to meeting up with the team and working hard to achieve positive results.”

Maja scored eight goals and provided three assists in 24 appearances across all competitions last season for Bordeaux.

Considering Maja’s goal-scoring prowess in French Ligue 1, the deadline-day signing by Fulham could be beneficial to the struggling Premier League side.

Maja joins compatriot, Ola Aina at Fulham, who also made a loan switch to the side from Italian Serie A club Torino at the end of last season.

Join the conversation

Opinions