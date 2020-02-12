Joshua backs Fury to beat Wilder, but not in ‘two rounds’

Reigning unified heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua has given his support to fellow Briton, Tyson Fury ahead of the latter’s match with America’s Deontay Wilder.

Undefeated Fury and Wilder are set to face each other in a long awaited rematch in Las Vegas on February 22, 2020.

Both boxers fought to a draw in their first meeting at Staples Centre in December 2018, and would once again battle for the crown of WBC champion.

Joshua, who regained his IBF, WBA and WBO titles by beating Andy Ruiz Jr in a rematch having fallen to a shock defeat in their first fight, is likely to face whoever wins in the February 22 bout.

Speaking to PepTalkUK, Joshua said: “I think Fury wins,” he said. “A man who nearly done it the first time won’t get it wrong the second time. That’s the only reason why.

“I think that he came close the first time to the point of a draw. It wasn’t like a 12-round masterclass then got battered in the 12th and that just separated it. It was a draw, it was that close.

“So I just think Tyson Fury is going to correct his wrongs and come back and win.”

When asked about Fury’s prediction of winning the bout in two rounds, Joshua said: “Nah, my opinion again, I’ve just never seen that in Fury anyway.

“And I don’t even think Wilder would knock Fury out in two rounds, if Wilder was to come and knock him out in two rounds, it’s not really that kind of party. Fury’s an elite-level boxer.”

He continued: “That’s all Fury has to remember, he punches hard, yeah, but he doesn’t punch hard enough to keep him down. He put him down but didn’t keep him down. That’s Fury’s mindset number one and Wilder just didn’t land his punches with enough authority to keep him down.

“Remember Fury came back from a long break as well so his body may not have been conditioned to withstand the impact. That’s why I think this time around he might be in a better position to get the win.”

Joshua, in his bid of becoming the undisputed champion, might face the winner of the fight between Fury and Wilder, to add the WBC title to his cabinet.

