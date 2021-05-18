 Joshua vs Fury fight now in doubt after Fury is ordered to face Wilder for third time | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Sports

Joshua vs Fury fight now in doubt after Fury is ordered to face Wilder for third time

Published

8 mins ago

on

The proposed August date for the showdown between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury may no longer happen as planned following recent rulings.

Fury, the WBC world heavyweight champion, has been ordered to fight American Deontay Wilder for a third time.

32-year-old Fury won his title from Wilder in a rematch in February 2020 after an initial draw in their first outing.

The pair were due to fight again as the contracts signed warranted a third bout, but delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic prompted the calls for an all-briton fight.

But a Monday ruling by a United States judge was in mediation that Wilder has a right to face Fury for a third time before 15 September, 2021.

Read Also: Hearn says two-fight deal agreed for Joshua vs Fury heavyweight showdown

The American’s team had long argued their fighter had a contractual right to a third fight with Fury.

But after delays caused by the pandemic led to a July 2020 contest being postponed, Wilder’s team sought to move the bout to 2021.

Fury refused the 2021 date and said he would move on. That prompted mediation overseen by American judge Daniel Weinstein, who has now sided with Wilder and set a 15 September deadline for a third contest.

Recall that the promoters of Fury and Joshua had confirmed that the unification fight between their clients was set to hold on August 14 in Saudi Arabia.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations3 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations3 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations3 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations4 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...

Sports

Sports8 mins ago

Joshua vs Fury fight now in doubt after Fury is ordered to face Wilder for third time

The proposed August date for the showdown between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury may no longer happen as planned following...
Sports23 hours ago

SportsBusiness: How COVID-19 slashed Leicester’s FA Cup prize & why Arsenal rejected Ek’s money

On this edition of SportsBusiness, Ripples Nigeria’s Ben Ugbana takes a look at the slashed prize money won by recently-crowned...
Sports1 day ago

CAFCC Q’finals: Enyimba walk a tightrope after heavy first-leg defeat at Pyramids

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Enyimba will be hoping to have a superb outing when they host Pyramids FC...
Sports2 days ago

BREAKING… Oshoala wins historic Women’s Champions League title with Barcelona

Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala has helped her club, Barcelona Femeni to win the 2020/21 UEFA Women’s Champions League. Oshoala...
Sports2 days ago

NPFL: Musa bags assist in Pillars’ win but Akwa Utd maintain lead

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa was in action for Kano Pillars and bagged an assist while at it as his...

Latest Tech News

Tech21 hours ago

AlphaCode awards R2-m to support Fintech startups. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. AlphaCode awards R2-million...
Tech3 days ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

Today, let’s do a quick one on: • Afrinurse launch • Cyber crime via messaging apps • CDcare launch •...
Tech4 days ago

Nigeria’s CDcare launches zero-interest, pay-later platform. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s CDcare launches...
Tech5 days ago

Nigeria’s ClassNG launches as open marketplace for education. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ClassesNG launches...
Tech6 days ago

Healthtech startup launches engagement app for African nurses. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Healthtech startup launches...
Tech7 days ago

GirlCode partners Amazon to upskill unemployed women. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. GirlCode partners Amazon...