Journalist dies of inside National Assembly shuttle bus

The Senate Correspondent of the Tribune Newspaper, Tijani Adeyemi, on Wednesday, died in one of the National Assembly shuttle buses.

According to reports, the Tribune reporter had boarded one of the shuttles from the main gate, known as Mopol Gate at 10 am and by the time he got to the checkpoint, he was discovered to be lifeless.

All efforts to resuscitate him failed as he was pronounced dead when he was rushed to the clinic of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Read also: CJN Ariwoola charges son, other new judges to base rulings on constitution, not opinions

Adeyemi’s body was thereafter kept at the National Assembly’s clinic for evacuation and burial after being pronounced dead at the medical clinic.

His remains were laid to rest at the Gudu Cemetery in line with Islamic rites.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now