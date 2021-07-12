Entertainment
Journalist Kemi Olunloyo hit with ailment, begs for prayers
Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has taken to social media to disclose that she is battling with an ailment identified as Carpal Tunnel Syndrome.
She urged Nigerians to say a word of prayer for her as she intends to go off social media for at least a month to receive proper treatment.
The Carpal Tunnel Syndrome can also be called median nerve compression, it is a condition that causes numbness, tingling, or weakness in your hand, Ripples Nigeria gathered.
READ ALSO: Kemi Olunloyo narrates how she became a single mother at 23
Making the announcement on her Instagram handle, the self-acclaimed investigative journalist had this to say;
“Keep praying for me.
The pain is too much.
I’m suffering from Carpal Tunnel Syndrome.
I might be back in August or September.”
Olunloyo’s outcry is coming 24 hours after Nigerian recording artiste, Sound Sultan died of cancer at the age of 44.
