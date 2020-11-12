Journalist killed after his car was bombed

A local journalist, Ilyas Dayee, was killed after a small bomb attached to his car went off in Afghanistan’s southern Helmand province.

This is coming after a former Afghan television presenter was killed alongside two other civilians in a similar attack in Kabul on Saturday.

The incident happened in the provincial capital Lashkargah city, the provincial governor’s spokesman and a local politician told dpa on Thursday.

Mr Dayee’s brother and two civilians including a child were injured in the incident.

Mr Dayee worked as a reporter for “Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty” in the volatile Helmand province for about 10 years, the station’s Kabul office manager, Rateb Noori, told dpa.

“He was one our best ones in the Radio. The pain is unbearable.’’

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the explosion.

Since October, the atmosphere has been volatile in the province following a major Taliban offensive to overrun the provincial capital. Tens of thousands of civilians have been displaced.

