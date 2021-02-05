Journalist’s abductors demand N10m ransom

Gunmen who abducted the Abuja correspondent of The PUNCH, Okechukwu Nnodim, have demanded N10 million ransom for his release.

Nnodim was kidnapped by a five-man gang at his residence in the Kubwa area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Thursday night.

The gunmen stormed the journalist’s home, fired several shots at the windows and pulled down the burglary proof before gaining access into the house.

READ ALSO: Gunmen kill journalist in Nasarawa

The victim’s sister, who is based in Lagos, told journalists on Friday that the kidnappers had made contacts with his family and demanded N10 million ransom for his release.

The journalist’s wife, Oluchi, also confirmed that the kidnappers have made demands.

The woman, however, said she was not at liberty to discuss the details as the negotiations are being handled by the family.

Join the conversation

Opinions