Journalists barred as Delta community presents case at DHQ probe into killing of soldiers

Okoloba, one of the communities involved in the communal clashes that led to the killing of 17 soldiers on March 14 at Okuama, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, has made a presentation to the Board of Inquiry set up by Defence Headquarters (DHQ) to investigate the incident.

At the sitting which commenced on Wednesday at the Delta State Government House Annex in Warri, representatives of the Okoloba community made their presentation on the lingering land dispute between them and Okuama community which led to the March 14 bloodbath.

Earlier before the sitting commenced, the Chairman of the Board of Inquiry, Air Vice Marshal David Ajayi, had told the Delta Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, that they were on a fact-finding mission and not to apportion blame or witchhunt anyone.

Though details of the presentation of Okoloba community’s representatives were not made available to journalists as reporters were barred from covering the proceedings, it was gathered that their presentation would go a long way in helping the board in its investigations.

