Journalists blocked from covering Delta governor’s assembly speech

Security operatives in Asaba on Wednesday barred journalists from covering Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s address to the Delta State House of Assembly, claiming they were following the directives of Speaker Mr Guwor Emomotimi.

Despite arriving at the Assembly complex by 9:30 am and presenting valid identification cards, many journalists were turned away at the gate.

ASP Saviour David, the security officer overseeing the entrance, stood firm, telling the journalists, “The order is from the speaker and the authority. If you like call anybody, nobody will answer you.”

Among those denied access were correspondents from major media outlets including PUNCH, Guardian, Tribune, ThisDay, Champion, New Telegraph, Leadership, Emerald online, and others.

Meanwhile, members of the public and the Government House crew were granted entry to the Assembly complex, even as some security officers pleaded with ASP David to allow the journalists in.

Efforts to reach the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Festus Ahon, and the CPS to the Speaker, Mr Nkem Nweke, to resolve the matter proved futile as calls to their phones were not answered.

A senior government official who approached the entrance expressed frustration over the development, blaming the security agencies for the excessive measures.

“No, no, it is overzealous action for not allowing journalists into the Assembly complex. He could have allowed you people first into the premises; then the chamber might not be necessary because the governor might have started his address. The order did not come from the governor,” the official remarked.

