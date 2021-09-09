News
Journalists locked out as Buhari meets Igbo leaders in Imo
Journalists were on Thursday barred from covering President Muhammadu Buhari’s meeting with some leaders of the South-East region in Owerri, the Imo State capital, after the president, commissioned some projects carried out by the Governor Hope Uzodinma-led administration.
The closed-door meeting with South-East leaders took place at the newly commissioned ultra modern executive chambers at the Imo Government House, Owerri.
Ripples Nigeria reported that Buhari was on a one-day working visit, to commission projects across the state.
READ ALSO: Imo govt denies accusations of brutality by IPOB ahead of Buhari’s visit
Despite threats by different groups agitating for Biafra against the president’s visit to the state, the presidential jet, which conveyed Buhari to the state, touched down at the Sam Mbakwe Airport around 9:30 am.
In attendance were the Ebonyi state Governor, David Umahi, Abia State Deputy Governor, Ude Okechukwu, President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Prof George Obiozor; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyema; Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Uchechukwu Ogah, and other party faithful.
Already, Buhari has commissioned the Ihiagwa – Nekede Road, Balloon technology-driven underground tunnel with surface drainage at Chukwuma Nwoha road, Naze/ Nekede/Ihiagwa Road, the Egbeada By-Pass and the newly built ultra modern executive chambers.
