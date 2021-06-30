Business
JPMorgan’s bitcoin depreciation projection gets backing, price bubble expected
Investment bank, JPMorgan Chase, have informed bitcoin investors that the most popular cryptocurrency will still crash below the $30,000 mark, and other analysts support this forecast.
Analysts of the American-based company, Josh Younger and Veronica Mejia Bustamante, made the projection in a note concerning the outlook of the crypto market.
They stated that the bitcoin price will fall to about $25,000, that’s 27.5 percent drop when Ripples Nigeria compared the forecast to the current price which is $34,520.28 according to Coindesk.
Bustamante and Younger said the meltdown will soon take place as investors in the bitcoin community will start selling off to cash-in on their investment.
Ripples Nigeria understands that the sell off will either be triggered by effort to protect loses on the part of late comers or first movers engaging in profit-taking.
READ ALSO: BUSINESS ROUNDUP: Bitcoin investors lose $59.9bn; Dangote to invest in Cameroon’s oil market; Other stories
JPMorgan Chase’s projection comes amid speculations that bitcoin could have reached its price floor (stable price range), but bitcoin investors haven’t ruled out a price bubble after the ongoing price correction.
In an interview with Cryptocurrency expert, Olumide Adesina, he told Ripples Nigeria that the projection isn’t out of place, as he also believes that the value could depreciate further from its current selling price.
But Adesina is confident that the bitcoin valuation will not stay down as it will climb after the healing process – as at the time of filing this report, it was down by 4.28 percent.
By Fakoyejo Ayodeji
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....