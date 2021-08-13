JSS1 student sues Ekiti govt, wants N15m compensation

Miss Gift Agenoisa, a JSS1 female student of Mary Immaculate Secondary School, Ado- Ekiti, has dragged the Ekiti Government, before a state High Court, seeking N15 million in damages for breach of fundamental rights.

In a suit number HAD/01/CR/2021 and sworn to, at the Ado-Ekiti High Court, on her behalf by Mrs Odunayo Agenoisa on Friday, the student claimed that her suspension from school by the government infringed on her rights.

The plaintiff described the alleged treatment meted to her for coming to school with the alleged indecent hairstyle as cruel and inhuman.

Joined in the suit are the School Principal, Mrs Oluwasanmi F.M (1st respondent), the Commissioner for Education, Dr Olabimpe Aderiye(2nd), the Ekiti State Teaching Service Commission(3rd), and the Ekiti State Government (4th respondent).

In the affidavit attached to the originating summons, the plaintiff claimed that she was singled out of Assembly on May 22, and given 20 lashes, on the order of the school principal for the alleged indecent hairstyle.

In her originating summons deposed to by her counsel, Mr Timmy Omotoso, and brought pursuant to Order 2 rules 1,3,4,5 and 6 of the fundamental rights enforcement procedure rules 2009 as preserved by Section 315 of the 1999 constitution, the applicant demanded N15 million damages for her suspension.

She also demanded her immediate reinstatement back to school with unfettered access to all services being rendered therein.

The plaintiff claimed that the beating she got that day, resulted in bruises, life-threatening scars, and bloodstains on her uniform, adding that she fainted and was rushed to the police clinic in Ado- Ekiti, where she was resuscitated.

