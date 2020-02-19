JTF confirms killing of 4 soldiers, denies invading Bayelsa community

The Joint Military Task Force (JTF) in the Niger Delta has confirmed the death of no fewer than 4 soldiers in an ambush by unknown gunmen at the Letugbene area in Bayelsa state.

Spokesman of the joint force code-named Operation Delta Safe (OPDS), in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday also denied an alleged invasion of a Bayelsa community.

Olukoya said that the ambush by unknown gunmen which claimed the lives of four soldiers happened on February 16.

He said; “Troops while carrying out their routine duty within its area of responsibility on Feb. 16, at about 6 p.m. were ambushed by unknown gunmen.

“Four soldiers were killed in action. However, investigation is ongoing to ascertain the persons or groups behind the attack,” he said.

Olukoya debunked an online media report that the soldiers invaded the community in a reprisal attack, describing the report as false and unfounded.

“It is important to state here that contrary to an online report, the men of OPDS did not invade Ekeremor community at any time,” he explained.

Olukoya reiterated that the mandate of OPDS was to protect oil facilities, deter militancy and oil theft.

