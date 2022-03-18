JTF kills 100 suspected bandits in Niger within 24-hours

The Niger State police command says the state Joint Security Task Force killed 100 suspected bandits in an operation at Bangi village in Mariga Local Government Area of the state within 24-hours.

The State Commissioner of Police, Bala Kuryas, in a statement on Thursday, said the task force also recovered sophisticated arms and ammunition and 61 motorcycles from the bandits in the operation which took place on Wednesday.

“The Joint Task Force in Niger State successfully killed 100 bandits in an operation on Wednesday.

“Several others were also injured in the operation. We appeal to the rural dwellers not to hesitate to report to the nearest security outfit any person or group of persons with gunshot wound for action.

“Sophisticated arms, ammunition as 61 motorcycles were recovered from the bandits. All we require from members of the public is vital information that can aid our men on ground to deal with any form of security threat.”

Also confirming the incident, the State Chairman of the Joint Security Task Force and Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Emmanuel Umaru, commended the task force for its professionalism during the gun battle with the bandits.

“We are really making progress in the ongoing fight against banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and other criminal elements in the state,” he said.

