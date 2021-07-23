Politics
Judge handling impeachment trial of Zamfara Dep Gov withdraws from case
The judge handling a suit seeking to impeach the Deputy Governor of Zamfara State, Mahadi Aliyu Gusau, Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court in Abuja, has withdrawn from the case.
Sources from Aliyu’s camp insinuate that Justice Egwuatu stepped aside following allegations of pressure he has been getting from powerful quarters within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to pave way to another judge who would be more amenable to sanction the impeachment moves.
However, it was gathered that at the resumed sitting on the suit,
Egwuatu bowed out of the case following information that a similar suit on the same subject matter was already pending before another judge of the court in Abuja division.
When the matter came up, Justice Egwuatu told senior lawyers in the case led by James Ogu Onoja, that he would no longer proceed with the hearing as earlier agreed.
He predicated his decision on the need to avoid a situation where two court could be made to give conflicting judgments on the same matter.
He subsequently ordered that the case be transferred to Justice Inyang Eden Ekwo, who has been adjudicating over a similar matter.
READ ALSO: Police claims several bandits, two operatives killed in Zamfara State
Egwuatu also directed that all processes filed in respect of the case before him be transferred immediately to Justice Ekwo’s court to ensure speedy hearing of the suit.
Egwuatu had, on July 19 stopped the Zamfara State House of Assembly members from proceeding with any moves to impeach Aliyu over his refusal to decamp from the People Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC.
The judge had also restrained the Chief Judge of Zamfara State from constituting any panel for the purpose of investigating the Deputy Governor pending the determination of a motion on notice filed by PDP.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....