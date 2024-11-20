Judge rules against raid of Puff Daddy’s jail cell ahead of the third hearing

Embattled American music mogul Puff Daddy has prevailed over recent legal challenges. A federal judge ruled that information gathered during a search of his detention cell will not be used in his forthcoming bail hearing.

In a subsequent development, Puff Daddy also prevailed when Judge Arun Subramanian ordered prosecutors to burn their copies of the 19 pages of notes that were found during a search of a detention cell.

According to People, Marc Agnifilo, Puff Daddy’s lawyer, stated in court: “We have lists when we see him in jail. We talk about everything in these pads. Trial tactics include determining who to call and undermining the credibility of a witness. All of this is discussed with Mr. Combs”.

The Bureau of Prisons swept and confiscated Puff Daddy’s notes to his attorneys, which Agnifilo called “outrageous government conduct” and a “due process violation.”

This comes days after reports revealed that Puff Daddy’s lawyers are attempting to secure his release from jail while he awaits trial.

This information was revealed in a TMZ report that said Diddy’s attorneys are preparing a thorough bail plan that includes a $50 million bond and close, 24-hour surveillance to ensure he doesn’t run away or threaten witnesses before his trial.

Following two unsuccessful bail requests in September, this motion is a follow-up to those efforts. His defense team claims that other defendants with comparable allegations were released on bail with much lower bond sums.

Recall in September that Puff Daddy pleaded not guilty to s3x trafficking and racketeering charges when he appeared in court following his arrest by officers at the Park Hyatt Hotel in Manhattan, New York.

According to the indictment unsealed on September 17, Puff Daddy was accused of running an “enterprise that he engaged in s3x trafficking, forced labor or kidnapping, arson, and other crimes.”

The 55-year-old record producer, actor, and clothing designer was also charged with transportation to engage in prostitution and racketeering conspiracy.

