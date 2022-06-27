Judge’s absence stalls hearing in Saraki’s case against EFCC, others

The absence of Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, stalled the hearing in a suit filed by former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and others.

The EFCC had in 2019 announced its intention to probe Saraki’s earnings between 2003 and 2011 when he was governor of Kwara State.

The commission also seized some of his houses in the Ikoyi area of Lagos State at the time.

Saraki later filed two separate suits marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/507/19 and FHC/ABJ/CS/508/19 respectively before Justice Taiwo Taiwo on May 10, 2019, to challenge the EFCC’s action.

The Attorney General of the Federation, Inspector-General of Police, Department of State Service, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), and Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) were also listed as respondents in the suit.



The judge had on May 12 fixed June 27 (today) for the hearing of the suits.

Justice Ekwo adjourned the matter to enable the parties to file and exchange their processes in the suit.

The development followed the non-appearance of counsel for the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th respondents in the case.

But when the matter came up for hearing on Monday, the judge was said to be on another official engagement.

The matters were consequently fixed for October 5 for further mention.

