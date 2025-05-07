Connect with us

Judge’s absence stalls trial of ex-Oyo park boss, Auxiliary

Published

43 minutes ago

on

The absence of Justice Bayo Taiwo of the Oyo State High Court, Ibadan, on Wednesday, stalled hearing in a murder trial of a former chairman of the state’s Park Management System, Mukaila Lamidi aka Auxiliary.

The Oyo State Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Mr Olatunji Adeoye, and defence counsel, Mr. Olalekan Ojo (SAN) were present in court for the hearing.

Consequently, the matter which was slated for adoption of addresses in the trial-within-trial was adjourned till June 11.

The state government arraigned Auxiliary on a 17-count charge of armed robbery, murder, attempted murder and possession of firearm including AK-47 assault rifles, two SMG rifle with magazine.

The offence, according to the state government, is punishable under Section 1(2)(a) and (b) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, CAP RII, Vol.14, Laws of Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

Opinions

