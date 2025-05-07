Judge’s absence stalls trial of ex-Oyo park boss, Auxiliary

The absence of Justice Bayo Taiwo of the Oyo State High Court, Ibadan, on Wednesday, stalled hearing in a murder trial of a former chairman of the state’s Park Management System, Mukaila Lamidi aka Auxiliary.

The Oyo State Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Mr Olatunji Adeoye, and defence counsel, Mr. Olalekan Ojo (SAN) were present in court for the hearing.

Consequently, the matter which was slated for adoption of addresses in the trial-within-trial was adjourned till June 11.

The state government arraigned Auxiliary on a 17-count charge of armed robbery, murder, attempted murder and possession of firearm including AK-47 assault rifles, two SMG rifle with magazine.

The offence, according to the state government, is punishable under Section 1(2)(a) and (b) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, CAP RII, Vol.14, Laws of Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now