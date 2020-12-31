Judge’s ill-health stalls hearing in Obaseki’s alleged certificate forgery case

Justice Ahmed Mohammed’s ill-health stalled the hearing in the alleged certificate forgery case involving the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, at the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) filed the case and asked the court to order the governor’s removal for alleged certificate forgery.

The party claimed that Obaseki was not qualified to participate in the September 19 governorship election in Edo over the same reason.

APC specifically accused the governor of forging the Bachelor of Arts in Classical Studies degree he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the election.

Justice Mohammed had on Wednesday adjourned the hearing in the case till Thursday for cross examination of the fourth witness brought by the plaintiffs, Mr. Raphael Onwuzuligbo, a retired police officer.

However, hearing which was fixed for 12noon did not commence until about 2:00 p.m. and the judge apologised, saying he had a severe malaria attack.

Justice Mohammed said he would not be able to go on with the complete proceedings of the day.

The APC counsel, Mr. Akin Olujimi (SAN), responded on behalf of other counsel and empathized with the judge.

He stressed that the judge’s health was of great importance to all.

Olujimi did not also oppose the suggestion by Mr. Ken Mozia, (SAN), Mr. Razak Isenalumhe and Mr. Sulaiman Dambaba, counsel to Obaseki, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and INEC that the matter be adjourned till January 4, 2021.

The APC had in July disqualified Obaseki from participating in its governorship primaries over alleged discrepancies in his certificates

He later switched to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and secured the party’s governorship ticket for the election.

Obaseki was re-elected for another term of four years after he defeated the APC candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, in the election.

