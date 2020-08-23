Judges should be appointed on merit —Osinbajo

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) on Saturday called for the adoption of a merit-based system in the appointment of judges in the country.

Osinbajo, who made the call at a workshop titled: “Developing an Institutional Concept of Justice in Nigeria,” said there was a need for those aspiring for appointment in the bench to take a mandatory test to ensure that only competent people end up as judges.

The virtual conference was organised by the law firm of one of the country’s leading legal luminaries, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN).

Osinbajo said: “We must take a second look at the appointment of judges. The merit-based system is necessary. We need to have mandatory test for them. We need to look at how our judges are selected.

“It is not enough to rise through the ranks in the judiciary with judges going to the Supreme Court from the appeal court. We must be able to bring in practicing lawyers and from the academic to become judges.

“We owe it to ourselves to change the rules. Change is necessary and reform of our judiciary process should be urgent.”

