Judicial Council denies relinquishing statutory powers to governors

The National Judicial Council denied a letter that allegedly suggested it had relinquished its legal authority and duties over judge advancements and nominations to state governors.

The NJC asserted that neither the council nor the CJN, who serves as the council’s chairman, sent the letter written to the chief judge of Kebbi State and apparently signed by Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

The false letter contained not a shred of reality, according to a statement made on Sunday by Soji Oye, the NJC’s director of information.

The letter read in part; “The attention of the National Judicial Council has been drawn to a fake letter dated 14th July 2023, purported to have emanated from the Council, and signed by the Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairman, National Judicial Council Justice Olukayode Ariwoola.

“The fake letter stated that under section 10 of the existing law of Kebbi state 1996, His Excellency, the Governor, has the power to determine the Seniority of Judges and the National Judicial Council has no power to override or reverse the decision of His Excellency.

“It further stated that the office of the Head of Court or Chief Judge is purely a political appointment to be decided by the Governor of a state.

“For clarification and avoidance of doubt, the National Judicial Council hereby emphatically disclaimed the letter as there is no iota of truth in it and no such letter ever emanated from the office of the Chief Justice of Nigeria or the Council.”

He urged the citizens to discountenance the letter and its content.

Oye said the matter had been reported to security operatives for investigation.

“Meanwhile, the Council has reported the unfortunate case to the relevant security agencies with a view to investigate and bring to book whoever is behind this dastardly act,” the statement added.

