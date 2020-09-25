Judicial staff to begin strike Monday | Ripples Nigeria

Workers in the Federal High Courts across the country will embark on a two-week strike from Monday.

In a notice issued in Abuja on Friday, the staff, who are under the aegis of Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), said they would stay away from work in compliance with the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) directive.

The NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) had declared during the week that they would go ahead with the September 28 nationwide protest and strike in a bid to force the Federal Government to reverse the recent increase in the pump price of petrol and electricity tariff.

However, it is still unclear if NLC and TUC will go ahead with the plan after the National Industrial Court on Friday restrained the unions from holding the rally or embark on strike over the fuel price hike.

The notice read: “Please be informed that the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Federal High Court chapter shall, in collaboration with the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), commences a two-week indefinite strike action from Monday, 28th September 2020.

“All offices shall remain closed within this period. You are required to comply.”

