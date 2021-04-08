Judicial workers vow to continue strike action until demands are met | Ripples Nigeria

The Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has declared that it nationwide strike will continue because no concrete resolution had been reached.

This was contained in a statement issued by the legal adviser to JUSUN, Mariam Usuf-Gusau, on Thursday, in Abuja.

”The strike is still on while we await the outcome of the negotiation, we are not backing off until our demands are met” she said.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the JUSUN commenced an indefinite strike on Tuesday last week, over continued delay to implement financial autonomy for the judiciary.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on May 22, 2020, signed the Executive Order 10 for the enforcement of the financial autonomy status granted to state legislature and judiciary in the Nigerian Constitution.

Executive Order 10 of 2020, made it mandatory for all states to include the allocations of both the legislature and the judiciary in the first-line charge of their budgets.

The order also mandates the accountant-general of the federation to deduct from source amount due to the state legislatures and judiciaries from the monthly allocation to each state, for states that refuse to grant such autonomy.

However, Usuf-Gusau queried, “How can state high courts beg from governors for what is constitutionally theirs?”

Courts across the country had been on lockdown with members of the JUSUN taskforce monitoring compliance to the industrial action.

