Judiciary Staff Union strike disrupts election tribunal sitting in Cross River

A strike action embarked upon by the Judiciary Staff Union, (JUSUN) in Cross River State has disrupted the sitting of the State Elections Petition Tribunal in Calabar.

The sitting was scheduled to begin on Wednesday for the National and State House of Assembly petitions at the state High Court Complex, but the proceedings were put to an hold following the industrial action by the union.

Officials of the Tribunal including the Secretary of the Panel, Akawu Bambur, were prevented from gaining access into the venue by the striking workers who barricaded the gates leading into the High Court complex.

Bambur who spoke to journalists on the situation said the Tribunal members had pleaded with the striking JUSUN members to allow the panel sit but that the appeal fell on deaf ears.

Read Also: APC sweeps Cross River National Assembly seats, PDP picks two

”We had discussed with the judiciary workers that they should allow us to sit, they agreed, but surprisingly today, we can’t gain entrance into the venue,” Bambur said.

“We will communicate a new date because for today we cannot sit, you can see that everywhere is locked,” he added.

The strike action came on the heels of a notice issued by the state JUSUN chapter Chairman, Com. Enya Ertoti, mandating its members to remain at home from Tuseday, May 2, over some demands that were not met by the state government.

According to the Union, some of the demands included the implementation of the Constitutional provision of the financial autonomy of the judiciary, the payment of a 66 per cent balance of its consolidated judiciary salary structure, amongst others.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now