Juliet Ibrahim reveals she once attempted suicide | Ripples Nigeria

Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim has recently revealed that she battled depression and also tried to take her own life.

Her revelation came as a shocker in a recent interview.

The Ghanaian-born Nollywood actress revealed that she almost took her own life due to a serious medical condition.

Making the revelation, Ibrahim stated;

“Yes, I have once battled with depression.

I am a woman of many stories and that is what makes me who I am.

“I have had a lot of experiences that I felt I had to share with my ever-growing fan base. Writing my memoir was very therapeutic for me.”

Juliet went on to reveal that she had to remain strong for herself and members of her family.

She continued;

“I honestly did not realise how strong I was until I put together all my experiences in the memoir.

“I have had experiences that would probably break the average person but I survived. I drew inspiration from the fact that many African women share similar stories and have a lot in common but sadly, have no medium to share these stories.

It is always a case of women being judged or stigmatised. ”

In the latter part of the interview, Juliet Ibrahim revealed how she was able to overcome the thoughts of committing suicide.

She continued;

“By telling such stories in society, I believe I would create an avenue for advocacy and sensitisation to make an impact in the world.”

