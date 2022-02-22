Juliet Ibrahim slams men who choose to marry partners after impregnating them

Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim has addressed men who only settle down with their partners after impregnating them.

Juliet Ibrahim shared her opinion on the social media platform, Instagram.

The popular actress in the same post also accused women of using similar methodology to pin down their partners.

“I find it quite confusing and offensive that most guys nowadays will only propose and think of proposing to a woman when she says she is pregnant,” she wrote.

“So you will be chopping somebody’s daughter for months and years and it won’t click that she is wife material all these years and months but only when she says I’m pregnant that you will now remember that she is fit to be a wife.”

She continued;

“No wonder many guys are getting trapped with pregnancy upandan by these girls that understand men with such mindset. It’s like everyone is playing a game everywhere I turn now. What’s happening to this generation. Anyway, what do I know?”

