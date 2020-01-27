Julius Berger’s profit leaps by 70% at Full Year 2019

Construction giant, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, has declared a 70% growth in its after-tax profit for Full Year 2020.

This and other details of the firm’s financials are contained in its Consolidated Unaudited Financial Statements for the Fourth Quarter Ended 31 December, 2019, posted on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) today.

Revenue rose by 36.9% from N193.251 billion at FY2018 to N264.557 billion at FY2019.

Profit Before Tax (PBT) surged by 48% to N14.685 billion at FY2019 from N9.921 billion at FY2018.

Profit After Tax (PAT) rose from N6.074 billion at FY2018 to N10.304 billion in the corresponding period of 2019, translating to a 70% increase.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) grew moderately from N5.92 at FY2018 to N8 at FY2019, representing a 35.1%.

Julius Berger needs to curb its Other Gains and Losses, Impairment Loss on Trade and Tax Receivables and Finance Costs, which all recorded negative growth in order to post an improved performance in the future.

The results will prove a cheering one to Julius Berger shareholders, considering the possibility of the company declaring a dividend soon to reward investors.

The firm has maintained a consistent dividend-paying culture over the years and has, in fact, been declaring dividend twice (interim and final) in recent years.

Julius Berger currently trades on the floor of the NSE at N21.50 per share.

Earnings Per Share is the profit that each unit of a company’s ordinary shares yields during a particular period. It is simply calculated by dividing the Profit After Tax by the company’s total outstanding shares. Increase in a company’s EPS often reflects an improvement in its bottom-line while a fall, on the other hand, indicates a declining profit.

