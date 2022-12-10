Jumia closes 60-man Dubai office to cut cost

African eCommerce platform, Jumia, has announced plans to close its Dubai office to cut costs and focus on Africa.

Acting CEO Francis Dufay confirmed the development in a recent statement.

Ripples Nigeria understands that the development was part of plans to cut losses and redirect the company.

The move comes a little less than a month after the departure of founders Sacha Poignonnec and Jeremy Hodara.

The statement noyrd that managers would move to countries in their region, primarily to Morocco, Kenya, and Ivory Coast.

“As we are an Africa-focused company, we want our leaders to be based with customers, vendors, and employees,” said Dufay, who took over when the founders stepped down.

The development followed similar drive from other big tech companies such as Twitter, Meta, BuzzFeed, amongst others.

As more companies cut down on staff strength, analysts predict that the trend may continue into the first quarter of 2023 as global economy tightens under pressure from climate change, or policies from the US, China, Russia, and Ukraine.

