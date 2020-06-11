JUNE 12: Buhari to address Nigerians Friday

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Friday address the nation in commemoration of this year’s Democracy Day.
The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, who disclosed this in a statement, said President Buhari’s message would be broadcast by 7:00 a.m.
The statement read: “To commemorate Nigeria’s Democracy Day, President Muhammadu Buhari will broadcast to the nation on Friday, June 12, 2020, at 7:00 a.m.
“Television and radio stations as well as other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria respectively for the broadcast.”
