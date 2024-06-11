June 12: Tinubu to address Nigerians Wednesday

President Bola Tinubu will address Nigerians on the occasion of the country’s Democracy Day on Wednesday morning.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

READ ALSO: Tinubu reaffirms commitment to quality life for Nigerians

He urged television, radio, and other electronic media outlets to join the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) for the broadcast at 7:00 a.m., on Wednesday.

