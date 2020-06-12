JUNE 12: Today our democracy is one step forward, five steps backward —Gani Adams

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams has said that democracy in Nigeria was yet to measure up to the expectations of the people.

According to him, democracy in the country is at best, “one step forward, five steps backward.”

Adams, who stated this in his June 12 message, signed by his special assistant on media, Kehinde Aderemi added that the current democracy in the country was not what was fought for during June 12 struggle.

Further describing June 12, 1993 annulled election as the most defining moment in Nigeria’s history, Adams said Nigeria can only work if restructured into federating units.

“When the federating units are allowed to develop at their own pace, there will be mutual benefits and progress in Nigeria.

“The federating states will be geared towards achieving the best for the people at the grassroots. This will be possible when there is healthy competitions among the federating units,” he said.

He said insecurity in the country would be addressed when true federalism is implemented.

He added “It is good that our democracy is evolving, but sadly it is not yet Uhuru because this is not the kind of democracy we fought for during the June 12 struggle.

“The journey for Nigeria’s democracy has been a tortuous one but today, our democracy is, at best, one step forward and five steps backward. But in all, we thank God that we are still alive to tell the story.”

