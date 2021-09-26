JUST IN: 10 more Bethel school students regain freedom 83 days after abduction, 11 others remain with bandits

Bandits have released 10 more abducted students of the Bethel Baptist High School in Kaduna State.

The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the state, Rev. Joseph Hayab, confirmed the development to journalists on Sunday in Kaduna.

He said the students were released on Saturday.

Bandits had in the early hours of July 5 abducted 121 students from the college.

The hoodlums released 10 students last weekend and the latest development brought the number of children that had regained their freedom to 110.

However, 11 others are still with the bandits 83 days after their abduction by the criminals.

Hayab said: “10 more students of Bethel Baptist High School were released this (Saturday) evening. 11 others are still with the bandits.

“We are trusting God that the rest will be released very soon. All have been reunited with their parents.”

