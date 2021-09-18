JUST IN: 10 more Bethel school students regain freedom, 21 others still in captivity 75 days after Abduction

Bandits have released 10 additional students of Bethel Baptist High School in Damishi, Kaduna State.

The hoodlums had on July 5 abducted 121 students from the college.

They had previously released 90 students and the latest development brought the number of children that had regained their freedom to 100.

However, 21 others are still in captivity.

A senior official of the school, who confirmed the development to journalists Saturday evening, said the students had been reunited with their families.

The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the state, Joseph Hayab, also confirmed the release of the students.

He said they were released on Saturday.

