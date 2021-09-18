News
JUST IN: 10 more Bethel school students regain freedom, 21 others still in captivity 75 days after Abduction
Bandits have released 10 additional students of Bethel Baptist High School in Damishi, Kaduna State.
The hoodlums had on July 5 abducted 121 students from the college.
They had previously released 90 students and the latest development brought the number of children that had regained their freedom to 100.
However, 21 others are still in captivity.
READ ALSO: Bandits release 15 more kidnapped students of Bethel School, Kaduna
A senior official of the school, who confirmed the development to journalists Saturday evening, said the students had been reunited with their families.
The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the state, Joseph Hayab, also confirmed the release of the students.
He said they were released on Saturday.
Join the conversation
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...