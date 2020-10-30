JUST IN: 170 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Nigeria

Nigeria on Friday recorded 170 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the cases were recorded in 10 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities stood at 1,144 as at Friday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 62,691.

Meanwhile, 58,430 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities in the country.

READ ALSO: Nigeria records 150 new cases of COVID19; recoveries, deaths updated

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (106), FCT (25), Oyo (14), Edo (7), Kaduna (7), Ogun (4), Bauchi (2), Benue (2), Kano (1), Osun (1) and, Rivers (1).

The NCDC said: “62,691 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 58,430 AND Deaths: 1,144.”

Join the conversation

Opinions